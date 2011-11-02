LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) will hold an investor call at 9.30 London time
ahead a planned EUR3bn no-grow long 10-year issue, leads said.
Bookrunners Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are
handling the trade which is the first time the EFSF has tapped
the market since June.
The EFSF is not decided yet whether to go ahead with the
transaction or not. Market expectations were that the deal would
launch and price today. EFSF's spreads have come under pressure
in recent weeks and the borrower's outstanding 10-year was
quoted at 89.5bp over mid-swaps this morning according to
Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)