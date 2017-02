Nov 2 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain, rated BBB/BBB, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Standard Chartered Bank as joint-lead managers and book runners for a benchmark US$ RegS Sukuk Al-ljara (lease).

The size of the deal is unknown at this point but the roadshow for the transaction will begin on Nov 14 in Saudi Arabia and Kuala Lumpur, followed by London and Singapore On Nov 15.

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, edited by Alex Chambers)