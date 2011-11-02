WARSAW Nov 2 U.S. major Chevron this
week started drilling its first shale gas exploration well on
one of its four licenses in south-eastern Poland, the company
said on Wednesday.
"Geological estimates suggest Poland may have substantial
undiscovered natural gas resources from shale," Chevron's
country manager for Poland, John Claussen said in a statement.
"While we still have a significant evaluation program to
complete before we can fully assess the potential in our license
areas, we are optimistic about our opportunity here."
Shale is the buzzword in Poland lately after a study by the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said it could have the
biggest reserves in Europe amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic
metres of recoverable gas. That has not been confirmed so far.
Poland granted over 100 exploration permits up to date and
hopes to start producing shale gas in 2014 at an annual rate of
at least 200 million cubic metres to lower its reliance on
supplies from Russia, now at some two-thirds of annual
consumption.
Chevron, which is also seeking shale gas exploration in
Romania and Bulgaria, started drilling on Monday and will go on
24/7 for around 45 days. The company plans further drills in the
spring of 2012.
Other global heavyweights engaged in Poland include Exxon
Mobil and Marathon Oil operating alongside local
players PGNiG , Lotos and PKN Orlen
.
On Monday, BNK Petroleum shares tumbled 31 percent after the
company said shale results in Poland were inconclusive and
delayed testing of another zone in the country.
So far three companies announced they hit some shale gas
deposits in Poland, but no details have yet been made public.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)