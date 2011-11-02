LONDON Nov 2 UK unconventional gas explorer
Cuadrilla Resources on Wednesday said shale gas exploration work
probably triggered minor earthquakes at its drill site near
Blackpool in northwest England earlier this year.
"It is highly probable that the hydraulic fracturing of
Cuadrilla's Preese Hall-1 well did trigger a number of minor
seismic events," a report commissioned by the company said.
The tremors were triggered by pumping vast quantities of
water at high pressure 3 kilometers underground through drill
holes in a process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
which is designed to prop open shale rocks and release trapped
gas, the company said.
It said the region's unusual geology contributed to tremors
in April and May of 2.3 and 1.5 on the Richter scale,
respectively.
But adds there is little risk of tremors caused by
exploration work in future.
In a statement, Cuadrilla says this combination of
geological factors is "extremely rare" and would be unlikely to
occur together at future drilling sites.
Provided that assumption proved false, it capped the
magnitude of any future tremors at around 3 on the Richter scale
as a "worst-case scenario".
"Cuadrilla's water injection operations take place very far
below the earth's surface which significantly reduces the
likelihood of a seismic event of less than 3 on the Richter
scale having any impact at all on the surface," the company
said.
Responding to findings, activist groups called for a
moratorium on shale gas exploration in Britain until the
environmental risks have been properly assessed.
"These findings are worrying, and are likely to add to the
very real concerns that people have about fracking and shale
gas," Nick Molho, head of energy policy at WWF-UK said.
The Lichfield-based company has valued the amount of shale
gas in place -- not the recoverable volume -- at its site near
Blackpool at 200 trillion cubic feet, the top end of what is
estimated can be recovered from Europe's largest reserves in
Poland.
