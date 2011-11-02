LAGOS Nov 2 The Nigeria naira firmed slightly against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Wednesday, after the central bank and some oil firms sold the greenback directly to lenders to help lift the local currency, dealers said.

The naira closed at 157.10 to the dollar on the interbank market, recovering from the 158.18 it touched after the central bank announced its auction results, where it had failed to meet dollar demand.

A separate intervention by the bank after the auction helped correct for this lack of dollar supply. The bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars to some lenders.

The unit closed at 157.80 naira on Tuesday.

At the auction, the central bank sold $180 million at 150.73 naira to the dollar, short of the $262.96 million demanded.

Dealers said Shell (RDSa.L), Chevron and Agip sold a total of $150 million at the interbank as part of their month end dollar sales, which also helped spur a rebound in the naira.

The bank also had to sell extra dollars onto the market on Tuesday, to firm up the currency which had initially weakend to 160.90 naira. . And it had sold $200 million at 150.25 naira to the dollar at Monday's auction.

Another currency trader said the naira has been very volatile since the week, trading at around 156-160 levels, and that if more dollar sales do not come in either from the oil firms or central bank, current gains could lose steam.

"We expect the naira to weaken except when there is an intervention ... from the central bank or the oil firms," one dealer told Reuters, adding that there would be only one auction next week owing to a bank holiday on Monday.

The central bank has been trying to maintain the naira within a band of plus/minus 3 percent around 150 naira to the dollar.

But Governor Lamido Sanusi told Reuters last Monday the bank would review its target band for the naira in the next few days, and depending on where the exchange rate settles may move its midpoint to 155/156 to the dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)