UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HELSINKI Nov 2 A Finland court said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the sale of Destia's asphalt paving operations to Swedish builder NCC (NCCb.ST).
The market court, which oversees business practices, said in a statement it approved the deal on the condition that NCC sell asphalt at market price to competitors such as Finland's Lemminkainen and rent out an asphalt mass production site to a rival.
NCC Road's managing director Jyri Salonen said it was too early to comment on the decision.
The sale still requires approval from the Finnish competition authority, which previously turned down the deal in August. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders