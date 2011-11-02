HELSINKI Nov 2 A Finland court said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the sale of Destia's asphalt paving operations to Swedish builder NCC (NCCb.ST).

The market court, which oversees business practices, said in a statement it approved the deal on the condition that NCC sell asphalt at market price to competitors such as Finland's Lemminkainen and rent out an asphalt mass production site to a rival.

NCC Road's managing director Jyri Salonen said it was too early to comment on the decision.

The sale still requires approval from the Finnish competition authority, which previously turned down the deal in August. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)