LONDON Nov 2 British trade unions welcomed the
government's revised offer in a long-running row over public
sector pensions on Wednesday but said planned strike action on
November 30 would still go ahead unless real progess was made in
future negotiations.
"All of our unions acknowledge that they've made a material
move in their position. But we're a long way from a position
where we ve got offers on the table that might prove
acceptable," Trades Union Congress general secretary Brendan
Barber told reporters.
"There are still major issues of concern," he added.
