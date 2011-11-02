LONDON Nov 2 British trade unions welcomed the government's revised offer in a long-running row over public sector pensions on Wednesday but said planned strike action on November 30 would still go ahead unless real progess was made in future negotiations.

"All of our unions acknowledge that they've made a material move in their position. But we're a long way from a position where we ve got offers on the table that might prove acceptable," Trades Union Congress general secretary Brendan Barber told reporters.

"There are still major issues of concern," he added.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)