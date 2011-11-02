LONDON Nov 2 Europe is increasingly likely to
force investors to take a cut on their Greek bondholdings if
they do not voluntarily sign up to a deal to slash the country's
debt burden, a person briefed on the negotiations said on
Wednesday.
The deal is part of an ambitious plan that was thrown into
doubt this week when Greece said in a shock announcement it
would vet the three-pronged agreement through a plebiscite.
A referendum would not necessarily sound the death-knell for
the plan however, depending on how the question put before the
people was phrased, and had been used in previous restructurings
of sovereign debt, the person said.
Athens could squeeze out bondholders by changing the law so
that the terms of any untendered bonds would have the same terms
as the new ones, if a majority of debtholders -- for instance 75
percent -- voted in favour of the exchange.
Qualms that this would mean the deal with banks would no
longer be voluntary, and could trigger a pay-out of Credit
Default Swaps (CDS) -- something that Europe has long tried to
prevent -- were gradually waning, the person said.
"The Europeans are now looking at the need to devote truly
susbtantial financial resources to building firewalls around
Spain and Italy, and therefore they are beginning to pinch
pennies," the person said.
"No longer do you hear the statements you heard in May 2010,
(that) whatever it takes, we will fund Greece."
Banks represented by the Institute of International Finance
(IIF) agreed to write off the notional value of their Greek
bondholdings by 50 percent early on Thursday, Oct. 27, after
hours of hard-nosed talks with politicians.
The deal with the banks would reduce Greece's debt ratio to
120 percent of its Gross Domestic Product by 2020, but key
details determining the cost for banks -- such as the coupon and
the discount rate -- are still being negotiated.
There are 206 bilion euros ($282 bilion) of Greek government
bonds in private sector hands, and a 50 percent reduction would
reduce Greece's debt burden by some 100 billion euros. Its debt
to GDP ratio now stands at 160 percent.
The IIF has sounded an optimistic note about the uptake of
the agreement it has brokered, saying more than 90 percent of
banks will take part, but others have said lead negotiator
Charles Dallara was too optimistic.
"I don't know where he gets any of that. The IIF ... does
not hold any bonds themselves. I would take all of that with a
grain of salt," the person said.
Greece could change its laws, which for the largest part do
not contain so-called Collective Action Clauses (CAC) to squeeze
out minorities, and introduce an aggregated rule imposing new
conditions on outstanding bonds.
"They've not yet come to that point. But you can look down
the road and you can see pretty clearly where this thing is
going to shake out," the person said.
"It would be a very mild use of legislative power, and
obviously far milder than passing a law saying (everything
worth) 100 now is (worth) 50."
Resistance against any form of CAC had largely come from the
European Central Bank (ECB) and the French government, but these
were now also leaning towards their use, the source said:
"voluntary has become code word for CAC".
"It is the same meaning of voluntary that would be true if I
stepped out on the 38th floor (of my office), I would
voluntarily subscribe to the law of gravity. The splat would be
the same," the person said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
