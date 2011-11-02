MILAN Nov 2 Italy's Eni said on
Wednesday its Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture had restarted gas
production from the offshore platform of Sabratha in Libya, a
step towards restoring all output activities in the country
reeling from civil war.
In a statement on Wednesday, Eni said gas production from
the platform in the Mediterranean Sea will reach 11-13 million
cubic metres per day in November, as all 15 wells on the
platform are gradually reopened.
Eni, the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the
civil war, expects to restore by mid-2012 as much as 95 percent
of its oil output in Libya, its head of exploration and
production told Reuters last month.
The Mellitah Oil & Gas is a joint venture between Eni and
Libyan national oil company NOC.
