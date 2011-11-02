MILAN Nov 2 Italy's Eni said on Wednesday its Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture had restarted gas production from the offshore platform of Sabratha in Libya, a step towards restoring all output activities in the country reeling from civil war.

In a statement on Wednesday, Eni said gas production from the platform in the Mediterranean Sea will reach 11-13 million cubic metres per day in November, as all 15 wells on the platform are gradually reopened.

Eni, the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the civil war, expects to restore by mid-2012 as much as 95 percent of its oil output in Libya, its head of exploration and production told Reuters last month.

The Mellitah Oil & Gas is a joint venture between Eni and Libyan national oil company NOC. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)