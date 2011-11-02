LISBON Nov 2 Portugal's Millennium bcp is still analysing tentative offers for its Polish arm Bank Millennium and the process is developing normally, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"The process is proceeding as we expected," Carlos Santos Ferreira told reporters after presenting quarterly results . "We are analysing tentative offers that were presented to us on Sept. 19."

The bank said in September it had received three written preliminary offers, while sources said France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao were the tentative bidders and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo had also expressed interest.

Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive said earlier a final decision about the possible sale could be taken by the end of the year. [ (Reporting By Elisabete Tavares)