LISBON Nov 2 Portugal's Millennium bcp
is still analysing tentative offers for its Polish arm Bank
Millennium and the process is developing normally, its
CEO said on Wednesday.
"The process is proceeding as we expected," Carlos Santos
Ferreira told reporters after presenting quarterly results
. "We are analysing tentative offers that were
presented to us on Sept. 19."
The bank said in September it had received three written
preliminary offers, while sources said France's BNP Paribas and
Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao were
the tentative bidders and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo had
also expressed interest.
Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive said earlier a
final decision about the possible sale could be taken by the end
of the year.
[
