LONDON, Nov 2 European prompt physical coal prices dipped by a marginal 50 U.S. cents, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday as equities and the euro rose, after having fallen by over $3 earlier this week in line with oil and copper.

Only one spot physical trade was reported, at $116.50 a tonne for a January-loading Australian cargo. There were few bids or offers.

"It's been extremely quiet -- few serious bids or offers and very little change to prices," one utility trader said.

European utilities looking for fourth-quarter cargoes are able to source these for the most part within their own global portfolios or bilaterally without stepping into the visible spot market, and traders still uncomfortably long physical coal are mostly eyeing sporadic sales into Asia.

Europe consumes more than half the world's seaborne thermal coal trade, but the tiny proportion of spot cargoes traded is what dictates the global price of the fuel. When a few players are absent from the market -- something which may have no connection to absolute supply and demand -- prices tend to gravitate lower at least temporarily.

Economic factors this year have been a greater driver of coal prices during periods when the market is especially thin, senior European coal traders said.

Continued volatility across the markets will be felt in coal but typically to a lesser extent than in oil or stocks, they said.

Fundamental supply and demand factors have taken a back seat for much of this year.

On Wednesday oil prices turned negative after a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that spelled a somewhat brighter economic outlook, which analysts saw as precluding further monetary easing for the moment .

TRADES

A January loading Australian cargo traded at $116.50 a tonne FOB Newcastle on globalCOAL.

PRICES

A December loading South African cargo was bid at $106.00 and offered at $108.00, down 50 cents.

A December DES ARA South African capesize cargo was bid at $116.75 and offered at $117.75, down around 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)