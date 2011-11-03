MADRID Nov 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain's financing costs will edge higher on Thursday when it returns to debt markets under pressure from a planned Greek referendum over its bailout package and faltering attempts to solve a euro zone crisis.

The Treasury will announce its bond issuance plans for the coming month later on Thursday.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on