Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday.

LOTOS

The refiner swings to a loss of 329 million zlotys ($103.9 million) in the third quarter as the weak Polish currency pumped up the group's costs and dollar-denominated debt, but the figure was better than expected by analysts.

VOLKSWAGEN(VOWG_p.DE)

The German carmaker is buying the dealership network owned by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, for some 700 million zlotys ($221 million), write local dailies.

PKO BP

Poland's top bank reports third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its bottom line to surpass 1 billion zlotys for the first time.

