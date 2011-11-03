GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS
The refiner swings to a loss of 329 million zlotys ($103.9 million) in the third quarter as the weak Polish currency pumped up the group's costs and dollar-denominated debt, but the figure was better than expected by analysts.
VOLKSWAGEN(VOWG_p.DE)
The German carmaker is buying the dealership network owned by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, for some 700 million zlotys ($221 million), write local dailies.
PKO BP
Poland's top bank reports third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its bottom line to surpass 1 billion zlotys for the first time.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.