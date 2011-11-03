(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 500 million lei($159 million)in 2-year treasury bonds.

AUSTERITY BUDGET

Prime Minister Emil Boc said on Wednesday the government would soon unveil a "bad weather" government budget for 2012.

Romania's president said the cabinet should build the country's budget on a deficit much lower than the targeted 3 percent of gross domestic product, a level agreed the International Monetary Fund.

ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK SURPRISES WITH RATE CUT

Romania's central bank made the first interest rate cut in an emerging European Union country since May 2010, surprising markets with a quarter point easing as it tries to support a struggling economy.

FX REBOUND DESPITE ROMANIA RATE CUT, HUNGARY EYED

Central European currencies moved away from multi-month lows on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty leading gains and the leu holding ground despite a surprise interest rate cut by the Romanian central bank.

ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS 9-MTH PROFIT OF 284 MLN LEI

Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 284 million lei ($90.2 million) nine-month net profit on Thursday, virtually flat from the same period of last year.

BRD JAN-SEPT PROFIT SEEN DOWN 8.8 PCT

Romania's second largest bank BRD , controlled by France's Societe Generale , is seen posting a 8.8 percent fall in its nine-month net profit due to lower revenues and higher costs.

ROMANIA PPI 8.1 PCT UP Y/Y IN SEPT VS AUG 8.7

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 8.1 percent on the year in September and were up 0.9 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.148 Romanian Lei)