Qatar's Gulf International Services Q4 net loss widens
DUBAI, Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.
(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 500 million lei($159 million)in 2-year treasury bonds.
AUSTERITY BUDGET
Prime Minister Emil Boc said on Wednesday the government would soon unveil a "bad weather" government budget for 2012.
Romania's president said the cabinet should build the country's budget on a deficit much lower than the targeted 3 percent of gross domestic product, a level agreed the International Monetary Fund.
ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK SURPRISES WITH RATE CUT
Romania's central bank made the first interest rate cut in an emerging European Union country since May 2010, surprising markets with a quarter point easing as it tries to support a struggling economy.
FX REBOUND DESPITE ROMANIA RATE CUT, HUNGARY EYED
Central European currencies moved away from multi-month lows on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty leading gains and the leu holding ground despite a surprise interest rate cut by the Romanian central bank.
ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS 9-MTH PROFIT OF 284 MLN LEI
Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 284 million lei ($90.2 million) nine-month net profit on Thursday, virtually flat from the same period of last year.
BRD JAN-SEPT PROFIT SEEN DOWN 8.8 PCT
Romania's second largest bank BRD , controlled by France's Societe Generale , is seen posting a 8.8 percent fall in its nine-month net profit due to lower revenues and higher costs.
ROMANIA PPI 8.1 PCT UP Y/Y IN SEPT VS AUG 8.7
Romanian industrial producer prices rose 8.1 percent on the year in September and were up 0.9 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .
For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.148 Romanian Lei)
DUBAI, Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (BFI, AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds (Obligasi Berkelanjutan III BFI Finance Indonesia Tahap II Tahun 2017) as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)
By Suhail Hassan Bhat Feb 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking U.S. equities, as lack of details on President Donald Trump's economic policies pushed investors away from riskier assets. Asian shares also eased as economic and political fears sent investors seeking shelter in the yen, while forecasts China's foreign exchange reserves have fallen for a seventh month added to jitters. "The policies of the Trump administration and what he's pla