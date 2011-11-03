(Repeats to fix byline)
* Q3 underlying sales rise 7.8 pct vs consensus 6.3 pct
* Operating margin for 2011 to be flat or slightly down
By David Jones
LONDON, Nov 3 Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc/NV
(UNc.AS) raised its prices sharply and saw strong growth in emerging markets to
beat forecasts on Thursday with a 7.8 percent rise in third-quarter sales while
forecasting flat to lower margins for 2011.
The Dove soaps and Hellmann's mayonnaise group raised prices nearly 6
percent while strong sales in emerging markets like India, Indonesia and Brazil
helped offset tough conditions in the mature markets of Western Europe and the
United States.
The Anglo-Dutch group cautioned that underlying operating margin in 2011
will be flat to slightly down due to the impact of commodity cost inflation.
The firm posted third-quarter underlying sales growth of 7.8 percent,
beating a company compiled consensus for a rise of 6.3 percent, after its first
two quarters of 2011 saw growth of 4.3 percent and then 7.1 percent.
Unilever's quarterly sales rise compares with European rivals such as Nestle
at 6.8 percent, Danone at 5.9 percent, and U.S. peers
Procter & Gamble at 4 percent and Colgate Palmolive at 5 percent.
Unilever Plc shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by 14 percent and
European food and beverage stocks by 7 percent this year. They closed on
Wednesday at 20.72 pounds.
Unilever warned in April its commodity costs were spiralling higher and
would rise 15 percent this year to put an extra 2.4 billion euros on its
commodity and packaging bill, bringing it to around 15 billion euros, and said
cost savings would be "in excess" of its previous target of 1.3 billion euros.
All food groups are grappling with soaring costs but Unilever's heavy
reliance on vegetable oils and chemicals for its spreads business and skin and
laundry products puts it at a disadvantage to rival groups like Danone and
Nestle who see costs rising 10 percent or less.
Unilever which sells Lipton tea, Ragu sauces and Blue Band margarine is a
big purchaser of world commodities, buying 12 percent of the world's black tea
crop, 6 percent of its tomatoes and 3 percent of global palm oil.
