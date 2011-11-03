AMSTERDAM Nov 3 ING shares rise 1.7 percent, outperforming the AEX index which is down 0.4 percent and reversing earlier losses after third-quarter results beat market expectations.

Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis calls ING's results "good" and notes the bancassurer's exposure to Portgual, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain has been "well reduced to manageable proportions and that solvency is good."

SNS analyst Lemer Salah says ING faces a tough quarter but it was able to perform well on the back of some one-off gains. Looking ahead, he expects ING to cut costs and focus on divesting assets.

