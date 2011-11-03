MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian power group InterRAO plans to sell a blocking stake in utility company OGK-5 to investment funds without placing shares on the market, InterRAO's head told Reuters on Thursday.

Boris Kovalchuk said Italian group Enel , which owns a majority stake in OGK-5, and was expected to buy up to 10 percent of InterRAO's private placement of its 26.4 percent stake in the grid, is not interested in the purchase.

"Enel has a controlling stake, they are satisfied. They are done with capital investments, and the company (OGK-5) is one of the best in Russia," Kovalchuk said.

The sale will take place outside of stock exchanges, and will target funds eager to invest long-term," he added.

"We are interested in selling the full stake, selling parts is out of our interest," he said, adding some buyers have already indicated their interest.

A buyer may be one or several funds, Kovalchuk said, without specifying a deadline. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)