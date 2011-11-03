BUDAPEST Nov 3 Raiffeisen raised its target price for Hungarian drug maker Egis on Thursday, saying that the expected weakness of the Hungarian forint would increase the company's revenues from abroad, the bank said in a note on Egis.

Analyst Akos Herczenik said in the note that the bank raised its target price for Egis by 6 percent to 20,760 forints ($93.739) even though the share had already firmed 16 percent since Oct. 10 when Raiffeisen launched a "buy" recommendation.

The share fell 1.4 percent on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Thursday to 17,740 forints by 1333 GMT.

Herczenik said the bank raised the target price because it had revised its forecasts for the forint to weaker levels against both the euro and the Russian rouble .

It now expects the forint weaker against both by 2 percent in 2011/2012, 4 percent in 2012/2013 and 6 percent in 2013/2014.

"Euro related sales (Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe) accounts for 40 percent of the total while the proportion of Russian sales may increase from 25 percent to nearly 30 percent in the years to come," the analyst said.

"Thus the weaker HUF (forint) could have a visible positive impact both on the top line as well as on gross margins," he added. ($1 = 221.466 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)