Fitch Rates Bank of China Hong Kong Branch's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Hong Kong Branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlement