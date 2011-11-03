LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday announced additional details regarding the implementation of its second covered bond purchase programme (CBPP2).

Under the new programme, the ECB will buy euro-denominated covered bonds in the euro area by means of direct purchases in both primary and secondary markets.

Although the final details of how the programme will be executed have yet to be announced, the ECB has outlined specific criteria which bonds must adhere in order to qualify for the programme.

Covered bonds must be eligible for use as collateral in euro-system credit operations, be UCITs compliant, have an issue volume of EUR300m or more, have a minimum BBB- rating, carry a maximum maturity of 10.5years and have underlying assets that include exposure to private and public entities.

Purchases will begin during the course of November 2011 and are expected to be fully implemented by the end of October 2012 at the latest, the ECB said. (Reporting By Aimee Donnellan, editing by Josie Cox)