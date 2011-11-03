BANGUI Nov 3 French nuclear group Areva
has suspended its uranium mining project in the
Central African Republic for two years, following a fall in
uranium prices after the Fukushima disaster, an Areva official
said on Thursday.
Exploitation of the Bakouma mine, initially scheduled for
2010, then postponed to 2011, is at present unprofitable for the
company, Jean Francois Milian, director general of Areva
resources in Central African Republic, told a news conference.
"We have taken the decision to temporarily suspend the
uranium exploitation project at Bakouma and wait for the trauma
of the Fukushima accident to ease within the next year or two
years," Milian said.
Since the Fukushima incident in March, which has hit nuclear
projects around the world, uranium prices have fallen by about
30 percent. Areva has said is was reviewing its investments and
may postpone some schemes.
About 100 people protested in front of Areva's office in
Bangui on Thursday, following a rumour that the company will
shutdown the operation for 22 years.
Milian said was untrue that Areva was shutting the scheme
until 2033.
"Areva is confident of the Bakouma project. The mine holds
about 32,000 tonnes of uranium. We have already spent 70 billion
CFA francs ($147 million), so we are not going abandon the
project after spending that much money," he said.
Milian said the company will maintain essential jobs at the
mine, which employs about 180 people at the Bakouma site, adding
that ore processing will continue during the suspension.
($1 = 475.297 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Anthony Barker)