* Salary cuts to support staff hit by redundancy
* Many of 150 job cuts to be achieved through attrition
ZURICH, Nov 3 Julius Baer said on Thursday
senior managers and its board of directors would take a
voluntary 5-10 percent cut on their base salary in a bid to show
solidarity with staff hit by job cuts.
Baer, one of Switzerland's largest independent private banks
by assets, also said it would cut 150 jobs across the business
from its staff of around 3,500.
"Although we will cut many of these positions through
attrition, we expect there to be some redundancies that will be
supported by senior management through these voluntary
contributions as a solidarity measure towards affected staff."
said Baer spokesman Jan Vonder Muehll.
He said another offer was for staff to opt for unpaid leave
or a temporary reduction of working hours, a measure the bank
also used during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
"You can't achieve full cost savings targets with this
measure alone but it's something that can help to further reduce
costs," he said.
The cuts at Baer are emblematic of job losses across the
private banking industry.
On Thursday rival Union Bancaire Privee confirmed the bank
is cutting jobs to offset dismal market conditions.
Swiss private banks with a high proportion of costs have
struggled as the Swiss franc remains persistently strong against
other major currencies such as the euro and the U.S. dollar,
while market volatility has kept clients from trading more
heavily, in turn pressuring commissions.
On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it wanted to slash 800 million
Swiss francs of spending from its private bank by 2014, in part
through job cuts. Experts expect the beleaguered private banking
industry to undergo a period of consolidation, as smaller
players flee to the safety of larger banks to survive.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)