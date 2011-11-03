(Repeats to fix spacing)

* Salary cuts to support staff hit by redundancy

* Many of 150 job cuts to be achieved through attrition ZURICH, Nov 3 Julius Baer said on Thursday senior managers and its board of directors would take a voluntary 5-10 percent cut on their base salary in a bid to show solidarity with staff hit by job cuts.

Baer, one of Switzerland's largest independent private banks by assets, also said it would cut 150 jobs across the business from its staff of around 3,500.

"Although we will cut many of these positions through attrition, we expect there to be some redundancies that will be supported by senior management through these voluntary contributions as a solidarity measure towards affected staff." said Baer spokesman Jan Vonder Muehll.

He said another offer was for staff to opt for unpaid leave or a temporary reduction of working hours, a measure the bank also used during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

"You can't achieve full cost savings targets with this measure alone but it's something that can help to further reduce costs," he said.

The cuts at Baer are emblematic of job losses across the private banking industry.

On Thursday rival Union Bancaire Privee confirmed the bank is cutting jobs to offset dismal market conditions.

Swiss private banks with a high proportion of costs have struggled as the Swiss franc remains persistently strong against other major currencies such as the euro and the U.S. dollar, while market volatility has kept clients from trading more heavily, in turn pressuring commissions.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it wanted to slash 800 million Swiss francs of spending from its private bank by 2014, in part through job cuts. Experts expect the beleaguered private banking industry to undergo a period of consolidation, as smaller players flee to the safety of larger banks to survive. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)