CANNES, France Nov 3 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday a strong message from France and Germany had focused Greek minds but said the country would have to show it wanted to remain in the euro zone by meeting its commitments.

"The euro implies responsibilities...for all those who participate. There is a solidarity among all its members, but minimum common rules have to be respected. That was the message from the chancellor and me yesterday. I am very happy that there are politicians in Greece who understand this message," Sarkozy told a news conference.

"We have said clearly that we want Greece to stay in the euro, but we cannot wish for this if she does not want it herself," he said. "We have to defend the currency...We cannot accept the break up of the euro, that would mean the break up of Europe." (Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Luke Baker)