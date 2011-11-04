Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKN

Poland's top refiner swings to a larger-than-expected net loss of 258 million zlotys ($81.4 million) in the third quarter, hurt by the lower refining margins and a strong dollar, which increased its debt burden and costs.

PKN added it will book 2.3 billion zlotys from the sale of its share in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .

BRE BANK

The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank , reports a 49-percent jump in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations on strong demand for mortgages and other loans.

BANKS

The new head of Poland's financial watchdog KNF, Andrzej Jakubiak, will urge banks to run a policy of cautious dividend payouts, he said in an interview for daily Parkiet.

