Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PKN
Poland's top refiner swings to a larger-than-expected net
loss of 258 million zlotys ($81.4 million) in the third quarter,
hurt by the lower refining margins and a strong dollar, which
increased its debt burden and costs.
PKN added it will book 2.3 billion zlotys from the sale of
its share in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel .
BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank ,
reports a 49-percent jump in third-quarter earnings, beating
expectations on strong demand for mortgages and other loans.
BANKS
The new head of Poland's financial watchdog KNF, Andrzej
Jakubiak, will urge banks to run a policy of cautious dividend
payouts, he said in an interview for daily Parkiet.
