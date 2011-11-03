(Adds details)

BRUSSELS Nov 3 The probability of a recession has risen to over 50 percent, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Thursday in a radio interview after the ECB announced a surprise interest rate cut of a quarter point.

"What a few months ago we considered a probability of less than 10 per cent, namely that we could fall back into recession and have negative economic growth over more than one quarter, that probability has in the meantime risen to over 50 percent," he told Luxembourg-based radio station RTL.

"We see that over the past weeks and months the economy is practically in free fall," said Mersch, who is also governor of Luxembourg's central bank.

"The markets don't believe anyone anymore and the risk aversion has risen so much that no-one is buying government bonds anymore, this is a very big danger," he added in a separate interview with Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt on Thursday, following the rate cut.

Earlier on Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of 2011 as the ECB surprised markets with a quarter point cut in interest rates to 1.25 percent.

The ECB rate cut proves that the central bank "still has powder in reserve" Mersch told Tageblatt.

If Greece was to default, then the ECB will be able to claim on guarantees it has for all of its bonds, he told the paper.

"All papers held by the ECB are secured by guarantees. Should the Greek state be unable to pay, then the relevant guarantees will still be claimable," he said.