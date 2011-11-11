Nov 11 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
TELEFONICA, ACCIONA, FCC, SACYR
VALLEHERMOSO, GRIFOLS, GAMESA
These companies will all report 9 month results.
INDRA
The technology company reported 9 month profit in line with
expectations after market close on Thursday.
ECONOMIC DATA
The Spanish economy is forecast to have ground to a halt in
the third quarter from the second when gross domestic product
data is released at 0900 CET.
(Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)