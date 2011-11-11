(Updates with details)

Nov 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA, BANCO DE VALENCIA

Bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato is sounding out possible buyers for troubled mid-sized bank Banco de Valencia, Cinco Dias said on Friday, without citing a source.

Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, which is Bankia's parent, holds a direct and indirect 39 percent stake in Banco de Valencia.

On Monday, El Mundo said Spain's smallest listed bank had a funding gap of about 600 million euros.

TELEFONICA, ACCIONA, FCC, SACYR VALLEHERMOSO, GRIFOLS, GAMESA

These companies will all report 9 month results.

INDRA

The technology company reported 9 month profit in line with expectations after market close on Thursday.

ECONOMIC DATA

The Spanish economy is forecast to have ground to a halt in the third quarter from the second when gross domestic product data is released at 0900 CET.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)