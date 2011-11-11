(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

EMTN ISSUE

Romania's finance ministry starts a roadshow for a potential international debt issue, the second this year, on Nov. 11. The issue will be dollar-denominated and would carry a maturity of at least five years.

ROMANIA INFLATION QUICKENS TO 3.6 PCT Y/Y IN OCT

Romania's annual inflation quickened to 3.6 percent in October from September's 3.5 percent, above market expectations but still within the central bank's target band, official data showed on Thursday.

CEE MKTS-FORINT NEAR ALL-TIME LOW AS REGION SEEN VULNERABLE

Hungary's forint neared an all-time low on Thursday and pressure on other central European currencies intensified as investors worried about the likely impact on the region of the escalating sovereign debt crisis in the neighbouring euro zone.

POLL-CEE FX SEEN RALLYING, PROVIDED EURO CRISIS EASES

Central European currencies are expected to rally in the next 12 months if risk aversion caused by the euro zone debt crisis abates, while Europe's economic slowdown remains a key concern in the region, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

CITIES OF EUROPE HAUNTED BY EURO ZONE CRISIS

In the stuffy corridors of Brussels, and on the streets of Poland, Portugal and Paris, the euro zone crisis has left people feeling helpless in the face of a force beyond their control, and fearful of its consequences.

2013 BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania plans to reduce its fiscal deficit until it achieves a balanced budget in 2013, President Traian Basescu said at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

OLTCHIM

Russian energy company TISE is interested in buying state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, which the government aims to sell under its IMF-backed privatisation plan by April 2012, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

