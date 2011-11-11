(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 11 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Friday.
EMTN ISSUE
Romania's finance ministry starts a roadshow for a potential
international debt issue, the second this year, on Nov. 11. The
issue will be dollar-denominated and would carry a maturity of
at least five years.
ROMANIA INFLATION QUICKENS TO 3.6 PCT Y/Y IN OCT
Romania's annual inflation quickened to 3.6
percent in October from September's 3.5 percent, above market
expectations but still within the central bank's target band,
official data showed on Thursday.
CEE MKTS-FORINT NEAR ALL-TIME LOW AS REGION SEEN VULNERABLE
Hungary's forint neared an all-time low on Thursday and
pressure on other central European currencies intensified as
investors worried about the likely impact on the region of the
escalating sovereign debt crisis in the neighbouring euro zone.
POLL-CEE FX SEEN RALLYING, PROVIDED EURO CRISIS EASES
Central European currencies are expected to rally in the
next 12 months if risk aversion caused by the euro zone debt
crisis abates, while Europe's economic slowdown remains a key
concern in the region, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
CITIES OF EUROPE HAUNTED BY EURO ZONE CRISIS
In the stuffy corridors of Brussels, and on the streets of
Poland, Portugal and Paris, the euro zone crisis has left people
feeling helpless in the face of a force beyond their control,
and fearful of its consequences.
2013 BUDGET DEFICIT
Romania plans to reduce its fiscal deficit until it achieves
a balanced budget in 2013, President Traian Basescu said at a
meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany. Ziarul
Financiar, Page 1
OLTCHIM
Russian energy company TISE is interested in buying
state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, which the
government aims to sell under its IMF-backed privatisation plan
by April 2012, the economy ministry said on Thursday.
