* European copper demand seen down 2011, at best flat 2012

* KME mulls reducing overcapacity, Cordoba plant shut

* Price volatility higher due to economic uncertainty

(Adds more details, comments throughout)

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Nov 11 KME Group KME.MI, one of the world's major makers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products, expects output to fall more than 4 percent in 2011 as economic gloom saps demand, a top executive said on Friday.

The group's output of copper, alloy and special products fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 382,300 tonnes in the first nine months of the year, hit by weak demand in the third quarter, the Milan-listed company said on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7MA2GO].

Demand from industrial and construction industries in Europe, KME's main consumers, has worsened since September amid fears the euro zone debt crisis could put brakes on the region's economic growth, KME Group co-Director General Riccardo Garre told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"In 2011 we will have a fall in output volumes of more than 4 percent on an annual basis," said Garre, who is also chief executive of KME's Industrial division which represents the group's core metals business.

KME produced 518,680 tonnes of copper, alloy and special products in 2010, up from 436,636 tonnes in 2009 when the metals sector was hit by the global economic crisis.

"In 2012 we hope to see a stable trend in volumes compared to 2011," Garre said.

KME so far has "scarce visibility" on 2012 plans of its main clients, who are extremely cautious and prefer to reduce their product stocks amid economic uncertainty, Garre said.

"Caution and uncertainty are key words of the moment. But judging by the signals we get from the market, the general feeling is that no one expects a real recession," he said.

WEAK DEMAND IN EUROPE

Copper product demand in Europe, KME's main market, is expected to fall this year, hit by an economic slowdown, and at best be flat in 2012 compared with 2011 volumes, Garre said.

Forecasts for 2012 depend on the general economic situation, which will determine whether the current slowdown in demand, largely linked to destocking, would stop at the end of this year or continue well into the next year, signalling a fall in real demand, he said.

Consumption of the red metal, widely used in power, automotive and other industrial sectors as well as the construction industry, is sensitive to economic shocks.

Garre said copper price volatility, mostly driven by speculative trade, has increased due to economic uncertainty and has been an added headache for manufacturers and has put off consumers.

Copper prices are down about 21 percent in the year to date due to uncertainty about demand for metal as the economy slows. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was steady on Friday, supported by hopes that Italy would make progress in tackling its debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MB1Q8]

KME has closed its plant near Cordoba in Spain, which produced about 20,000 tonnes of mostly zinc rolled products aimed mainly at the German market, to reduce excess capacity, Garre said, adding the shutdown would not impact 2011 output.

KME does not plan to exit the Spanish market, where it keeps commercial and small production operations, he said.

KME, which now has 13 plants in Italy, Germany, Britain, Spain and China, is analysing ways to reduce its considerable production overcapacity but has not taken any decision on further shutdowns of production capacity for now, he said.

KME's excess capacity was in line with that of its European peers, Garre said, but declined to give more precise figures.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Jason Neely)

((svetlana.kovalyova@thomsonreuters.com)(+390266129450)(Reuters Messaging: svetlana.kovalyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KME OUTPUT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.