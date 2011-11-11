* Three cargoes offered into NW Europe at discounts

* Partners in new Gate LNG terminal likeliest buyers

* Asian demand wanes as mild weather keeps stocks high

LONDON, Nov 11 Europe's shrinking market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is set to improve in December as satiated Asian consumers relax their grip on flexible volumes.

Spot deliveries to Europe have hit bare minimum levels since the start of the year as prices in Asia have soared, spurred by rapid economic growth and Japan's shift away from atomic energy.

That trend shows signs of abating temporarily as sellers offer at least three LNG cargoes into northwest Europe, a senior trade source said.

"You can almost think of them as London buses: you wait ages for one and then three come along at once," he said.

All three cargoes pegged for December delivery are being offered into northwest Europe at slight premiums to the UK gas benchmark, considered cheap by global standards.

"The last 4-6 weeks have seen very weak demand in Asia - and a lot of the stuff coming in was fixed many weeks before that," he said.

Poor power demand that has approached annual lows and mild weather has preserved stockpiles of LNG held in terminal tanks, he added.

"We're seeing serious offers for cargoes into Europe at NBP (UK's National Balancing Point gas hub] equivalent levels," a trader from a major European utility said, as sellers turn their attention to markets-of-last-resort like Europe.

Utilities E.ON Ruhrgas, RWE, DONG Energy , Eneco and EconGas could benefit from low prices by shipping gas to the new Gate import terminal in the Netherlands, other sources said.

Top consumers Japan and South Korea have shown little interest in buying much more LNG over the next two months after topping up inventories for the winter.

Wanting relief from surging spot prices, some Asian buyers have avoided paying market rates by agreeing exclusive supply deals with producers to tide them over in the short term.

That has cut competition in the world's biggest LNG consuming region.

Taken as a whole, the recession-prone continent will continue to see the majority of supplies redirected to booming markets in Asia, Waterborne estimates show.

Europe will see LNG supplies fall 15.9 percent in November compared with the prior-year period, predominantly driven by diversions of Qatari volumes to Asia and weakening demand in Spain.

Waterborne further expects a 20.1 percent drop over December last year, citing similar factors. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)