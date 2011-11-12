DUBAI Nov 12 Boeing is talking to
Oman Air and budget carrier flydubai as potential customers for
its revamped 737 MAX jetliner, company executives said on
Saturday.
Speaking on the eve of the Dubai Air Show, Boeing officials
said demand in the Middle East remained robust despite unease
over the economy as airlines seek to reduce operating costs by
buying fuel-efficient aircraft.
"We are talking to flydubai and Oman Air about the 737 MAX.
We have had a lot of detailed discussions with flydubai, which
is part of the normal process of getting a customer's input into
development," Marty Bentrott, senior vice-president for
international sales, told a news conference.
Boeing is fitting its best-selling 737 medium-haul jet with
new engines to reduce fuel consumption and compete with a
hot-selling version of the competing Airbus model called the
A320neo.
It is also showing off its new 787 Dreamliner for the first
time at the biennial show after the fuel-saving carbon-fibre
passenger jet went into service in Japan earlier this month.
Boeing said Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al
Baker said a year ago the project had "failed" due to a
three-year production delay, would get its first 787 in
mid-2012.
Oman Air could also clarify an order for 787 Dreamliners at
the Nov 13-17 air show. The sultanate's flag carrier last year
signed a draft deal to acquire six 787s by leasing them through
Kuwait's Alafco but has been seeking compensation for
the delays.
"They may come out with something in the next few days,"
Bentrott told Reuters, speaking of Oman's interest in the 787.
Aviation International News reported that Oman Air was set
to announce a 787 decision in Dubai.
Demand from the Gulf has helped to power Boeing and Airbus
production to record levels even as developed markets weather
serious economic problems.
"It's a critical market for us. Most airlines have 35-40
percent in fuel-related operating costs, and lots of older
aircraft need to be replaced when operating costs rise," said
Bentrott.
TEST OF RESILIENCE
The air show is seen as likely to produce a slew of orders
but will test the resilience of expanding Gulf carriers to
Europe's debt crisis and to slowing global economic growth.
"European banks have tended to be sources of funding for
commercial aircraft, and we'll have to see if the euro zone
problems change that position. We're looking at alternatives
such as Islamic finance, Japanese financing and Exim bank," said
Bentrott.
He predicted that the airshow would be relatively muted.
Orders at the event fell steeply in 2009, coming in at $14
billion, compared with $155 billion in 2007.
"We won't see as big an order activity as we have seen
historically," he said.
The airshow is expected to witness a spike in defence orders
due in part to heightened geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran
and Israel.
Boeing's Middle East President Jeffrey Johnson said the UAE
and Qatar were sounding out the company about placing further
orders for the C-17 heavy transport plane. He also expected
further interest in Boeing's Chinook army helicopter.
"It is historically a good market and the U.S, defence
industry will continue to do well. We see continued orders and
significant defence recapitalisation," he said.
