Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS, MOL
Hungarian oil company MOL, Russian TNK-BP and two
other groups have been shortlisted to buy Poland's stake in
refiner Lotos, but are unlikely to make their offers
before the Nov. 16 deadline, writes Puls Biznesu, citing unnamed
sources.
BANK PEKAO
Poland's top corporate lender controlled by Italy's
UniCredit, reports a 16-percent earnings growth in the
third quarter, beating expectations thanks to a rise in revenues
from interest-bearing assets.
JSW
European Union's top coking coal producer, reports a
3-percent rise in third quarter earnings, in line with
expectations, thanks to a stronger U.S. currency, which boosted
its income from dollar-denominated coal sales.
PGE
Poland's top utility reports a 12 percent jump in
third-quarter earnings thanks to higher output and energy
prices, as well as several acquisitions, but the bottom line was
slightly smaller than expected.
CBANK
Poland's central bank will not hesitate to conduct further
interventions in the foreign exchange markets to limit
speculation, its head is quoted on Monday as saying.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker reports a
smaller-than-expected 2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit
after its high-yielding contract for Poland's top bank PKO BP
came to an end.
EMPERIA
Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners and Penta
Investments have both bid for Polish retailer Emperia's store
chain Stokrotka, with Mid Europa offering more, two sources
close to the transaction told Reuters.
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for
October at 1300 GMT.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX