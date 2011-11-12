BRIEF-IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd says intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes
BERLIN Nov 12 Euro zone states must do more at a European level and pass some of their responsibilities for budget setting and fiscal policy to European institutions to find a way out of the debt crisis, Germany's Finance Minister was quoted on Saturday as saying.
Wolfgang Schaeuble told Germany weekly news magazine Focus that Italy would be able to overcome its problems, which stemmed from a confidence crisis on the markets.
"The actual economic data is not so bad. The problems just need to be tackled... These are also solvable by Italy itself. What Rome must overcome is nothing like the mountain Greece must climb," he said in an interview published on Saturday
Although Europe now had a more stringent growth and stability pact which allows the chance to intervene much earlier, countries also had to do more at European Union level, he said.
"The pressure of the crisis is allowing things to happen which otherwise wouldn't be possible... the bigger the crisis the greater the need for change."
"The sense that this will bring us much further in the end helps me through the frustrating times." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Patrick Graham)
BERLIN, Feb 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies on Monday said they support her candidacy in a general election in September despite her rejection of their demand to put a cap on the number of refugees that Germany takes each year.
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.