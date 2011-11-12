Nov 12 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways may buy
an additional 12 aircraft from Boeing, including 10 787
Dreamliners and two 777 jets, sources familiar with the matter
said on Saturday.
The value of the deal, if signed, is expected to be around
$2.5 billion based on the average list price of the aircraft.
Etihad and Boeing declined to comment.
It was unclear if the announcement of the deal would be made
at the Air Show in Dubai, Abu Dhabi's neighbour and home to
rival airline Emirates.
Etihad was expected to have a low presence at the event, set
to be dominated by Emirates and Qatar Airways.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Tim Hepher; Editing by
Sitaraman Shankar)