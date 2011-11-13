(Adds details, quote, background)
Nov 13 Brazil's Embraer SA, the
world's top regional aircraft maker, sees market potential of
$14 billion for its aircraft ranges in the Middle East region in
the period from now to 2030, a senior official said on Sunday.
The Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil-based firm, which exports
most of its planes, sees demand of 310 jets in the 60-120
passenger jet segment in the region from 2011 to 2030, Mathieu
Duquesnoy, the company's vice-president of commercial aviation
for Middle East and Africa said at the Dubai Air Show.
Embraer recently opted to upgrade the engine in its E-jets
instead of designing a bigger, brand-new family of airplanes
that would have taken on larger rivals.
The company is aiming for re-engined E-jet entry into service
in 2018 and is in talks with Pratt & Whitney, CFM and
Rolls-Royce, Paulo Cesar Souza e Silva, president of
Embraer's commercial aviation unit said. CFM is a joint venture
between General Electric and France's Safran.
Silva said that the company would take a year to finalise
details of the revamp.
"We want to listen to 40 to 50 plus clients to understand
what they are looking for," he told a news conference, adding
that it was possible the E-jet would need a new wing.
"We're receiving good feedback regarding capacity, some of
our clients are asking to increase the size...we're studying
that since we're studying the new engine and wings -- so
increasing the size without losing performance is an option,"
Silva said.
Embraer delivered 28 commercial aircraft and 18 executive
jets in the third quarter. It competes with Canada's Bombardier
Inc in the regional jet space business, and the two
are increasingly coming up against EADS and Boeing
, the world's top two planemakers.
The planemaker had won orders for 39 Embraer 190 regional
jets worth $1.7 billion at list prices at the Paris Air Show in
June.
