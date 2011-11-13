BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON Nov 13 British life insurer Legal & General has made an approach for fund supermarket Cofunds but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
L&G, which already owns a 25 percent stake in Cofunds, wants to build out its fund platform, the newspaper said. A deal could value the Cofunds business at 200 million pounds ($322 million).
Bridgepoint, which owns clothing retailer Fat Face and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, has also indicated its desire to speak to Cofunds' board, the paper said, without citing sources.
L&G could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Myles Neligan; Editingn by David Cowell)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: