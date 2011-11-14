LONDON/MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank does not want to buy Denizbank , three people close to the matter said, a major setback in the multi-billion dollar auction of Dexia's fast-growing Turkish unit, which begins in earnest this week.

"Sberbank is no longer looking at Denizbank," one of the sources said, adding that an acquisition of Denizbank might be too complicated for Sberbank at the moment because it needs to digest Russian brokerage Troika Dialog and VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken .

One of the other people said that Denizbank, with a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, was too expensive for Sberbank and that its majority ownership by the Russian state would not appeal to Turkish regulators.

Sberbank's early pass is a blow to the process because some analysts had considered it a frontrunner after it signed up Deutsche bank to advise on a potential bid. (Reporting by Victoria Howley, Sophie Sassard and Ekaterina Golubkova. Editing by Douwe Miedema.)