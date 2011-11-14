LONDON/MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's biggest
lender Sberbank does not want to buy Denizbank
, three people close to the matter said, a major
setback in the multi-billion dollar auction of Dexia's
fast-growing Turkish unit, which begins in earnest this week.
"Sberbank is no longer looking at Denizbank," one of the
sources said, adding that an acquisition of Denizbank might be
too complicated for Sberbank at the moment because it needs to
digest Russian brokerage Troika Dialog and VBI, the eastern
European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken
.
One of the other people said that Denizbank, with a market
capitalization of $5.34 billion, was too expensive for Sberbank
and that its majority ownership by the Russian state would not
appeal to Turkish regulators.
Sberbank's early pass is a blow to the process because some
analysts had considered it a frontrunner after it signed up
Deutsche bank to advise on a potential bid.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley, Sophie Sassard and Ekaterina
Golubkova. Editing by Douwe Miedema.)