CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat turned to a lower-than-expected net loss in the third quarter, as larger than anticipated sales and a broader client base helped limit rising costs of euro-denominated debt.

LOTOS

Polish treasury extended the deadline for placing binding bids for the controlling stake in the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos until December 20, the ministry said in a statement.

BANKS

Polish financial regulator KNF has probed the local pension funds (OFE) on possible takeovers of Polish banks put up for sale by their foreign owners, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its sources.

PBG

Polish builder PBG reported an unexpected 35-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, boosted by a one-off subsidiary revaluation gain and higher than expected sales.

EMPERIA

Polish retailer Emperia will shortlist bidders for its store chain Stokrotka in the coming days, planning to close the deal valued at 900 million zlotys ($279 million) in the first quarter of 2012, it said in a statement.

