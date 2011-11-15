Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat turned to a
lower-than-expected net loss in the third quarter, as larger
than anticipated sales and a broader client base helped limit
rising costs of euro-denominated debt.
LOTOS
Polish treasury extended the deadline for placing binding
bids for the controlling stake in the country's No.2 oil refiner
Lotos until December 20, the ministry said in a
statement.
BANKS
Polish financial regulator KNF has probed the local pension
funds (OFE) on possible takeovers of Polish banks put up for
sale by their foreign owners, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported
without naming its sources.
PBG
Polish builder PBG reported an unexpected
35-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday,
boosted by a one-off subsidiary revaluation gain and higher than
expected sales.
EMPERIA
Polish retailer Emperia will shortlist bidders for
its store chain Stokrotka in the coming days, planning to close
the deal valued at 900 million zlotys ($279 million) in the
first quarter of 2012, it said in a statement.
