LONDON Nov 14 Aon Benfield has updated
its model for estimating life insurance losses from terrorism by
incorporating a wider range of possible attacks, helping the
industry gauge more accurately how much capital it needs to
hold, the broker said on Monday.
The new model simulates attacks on more than 2,000 potential
targets in Britain, including financial centres and places of
worship, with the use of nuclear or chemical weapons featuring
in two percent of scenarios.
The model should allow life insurers to better assess how
much they would have to pay out in the event of an attack,
making it easier to calculate their capital requirements under
the European Union's new Solvency II regime, Aon said.
Solvency II, due to come into force in January 2013, is
designed to protect policyholders by making insurers align their
capital with the risks they underwrite, replacing current
systems that set capital levels according to premium volumes.
"Closer examination of terrorism risk is being driven by
upcoming European regulatory changes," said Scott Reid, a life
actuary and reinsurance broker at Aon Benfield.
"Solvency II has been the catalyst to the further
development of our terrorism loss model."
The updated Aon Benfield model was developed in consultation
with ex-military and security professionals.
The 2 percent probability it assigns to the use of
"non-conventional" nuclear or chemical weapons reflects the
historical record of such attacks, Aon said.
