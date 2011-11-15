(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

Q3 GDP DATA

The National Statistics Board will release flash estimate GDP data for the third quarter at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA'S ECONOMY GREW 4.4 PCT Y/Y IN Q3 -PRESIDENT

Romania's economic growth accelerated to 4.4 percent in the third quarter year-on-year and could rise above forecast at over 2 percent overall this year, President Traian Basescu said late on Monday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania's central bank is expected to release September current account data.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.39 BLN LEI IN 6-MTH T-BILLS

Romania sold a more than planned 1.39 billion lei ($439.5 million) in six-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.51 percent, 18 basis points lower than at a previous tender on Oct. 3, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA AAU TRADE BAN SEEN LIFTED IN Q1 2012

Romania's suspension from international carbon trade will likely be lifted in the spring of next year and the country may only manage to sell a fraction of its 300 million Kyoto permit surplus, an economy ministry official said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS-FX HIT BY HUNGARY, ITALY AUCTION

Central European currencies fell on Monday led by the forint which got hammered after warnings by two rating agencies that Budapest may lose its investment-grade credit score, and after Italy's expensive bond sale boosted risk aversion.

FINLAND SOFTENS BORDER STANCE ON BULGARIA, ROMANIA

Finland has partially lifted its opposition to Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone, a Finnish EU minister said on Monday, but the Netherlands is still opposed and the measure needs backing from all members.

TRANSELECTRICA

Romania signed the contract for the adviser on its planned sale of a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica with the consortium of local bank BCR and brokerages SSIF Intercapital Invest and Swiss Capital, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

OLTCHIM

State-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, which the government aims to sell under its IMF-backed privatisation plan by April 2012, recorded a net loss of 179.8 million lei ($56.2 million) in the first nine months of this year, similar to the same period of 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

ELECTRICITY PRICES

Electricity prices could grow by 2.5 percent as of next year due to the support the state offers for renewable energy, officials from energy price regulator ANRE said on Monday.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 7

DEBT

The finance ministry does not plan to sell euro denominated debt on the local market in 2012, official sources said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

BUDGET REVISION

The government plans a budget revision for 2011 and will grant extra amounts of money for the health sector and pay arrears from the savings it made so far, Finance Minister Gheorhe Ialomitianu said.

Romania Libera, Page 3

