* To sell about 1 billion euros assets by end-2012

* Trims 2011 sales outlook to 17.0-17.5 bln euros

* To propose no 2011 dividend

* Shares down 14 percent

(Adds detail)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 15 Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, Italy's biggest defence company, lowered its full-year forecast and said it was to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) via asset sales and suspend its dividend to help cut debt, sending its shares tumbling on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica forecast a 2011 loss of around 200 million euros before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) and said it was to shake up its aeronautics, defence electronics and transport sectors.

"These are uncertain times and they call for extraordinary measures," chief executive Giuseppe Orsi said.

"Terrible results below worse expectations. Uncertainty (is) to continue in the fourth quarter ... sell the share," said an analyst who asked not to be named, adding the 2011 earnings consensus will be "massively slashed".

Finmeccanica shares were down 17 percent at 3.7360 euros at 0940 GMT. The stock has underperformed this year because of its exposure to Italy and defence markets, as well as the disclosure of "structural" problems in two units, including its key aeronautics division.

The company said on Tuesday 2011 revenue should be 17.0-17.5 billion euros, below the 17.5-18.0 billion range it gave in July.

Finmeccanica said it was working on the impact on 2011 results of activities such as costs for the restructuring of aeronautics and transport divisions.

In the first nine months, group revenue was 12.25 billion euros, compared with a forecast for 11.91 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The Rome-based company has been hit by turmoil in Libya, a key emerging market it was banking on to generate billions of euros in contracts. It has also faced unwelcome scrutiny in connection with a slush funds probe by Rome prosecutors.

($1 = 0.734 euro)

(Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com)(+39.0266129695)(Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FINMECCANICA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.