* Q3 cellphone market grew 5.6 pct y/y vs 16.5 pct in Q2

* Q3 smartphone sales up 42 pct y/y vs 74 pct in Q2

Nov 15 Cellphone market growth slowed sharply in the third quarter as sales of basic phone models shrank from a year ago and hyper-growth in the smartphone market cooled, research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.

Global sales of all mobile phones grew an annual 5.6 percent in the third quarter, to 440.5 million phones, compared with 16.5 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Smartphone sales grew 42 percent from a year ago, compared with a 74 percent rise in the previous quarter and the more than 100 percent growth rates the market has seen over the last few years.

Gartner said demand for smartphones stalled in advanced markets such as Western Europe and the United States as many users waited for new flagship devices, while slowdowns also occurred in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Nokia NOK1V.HE remained the world's largest cellphone vendor, but it lost some of the lead over closest rivals Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), LG Electronics (066570.KS) and Apple (AAPL.O), Gartner said.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Erica Billingham)

