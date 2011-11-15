LONDON Nov 15 Italy's Unicredit , which is ditching its own European equities sales and trading business as part of a big strategy overhaul, said on Tuesday it was forming a strategic alliance with Kepler Capital Markets to cover these areas.

UniCredit, which on Monday announced plans for a 7.5 billion euro ($10.2 billion) rights issue and thousands of job cuts as in a bid to repair its balance sheet, was also set to exit its London-based equity sales and trading business, sources said . About 150 people work in this division, one source said.

($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White)