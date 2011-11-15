LONDON Nov 15 Regulators should focus on
insurers' role in markets outside their traditional sphere as
such activities could worsen the economic impact of companies in
the sector going bust, the global insurance watchdogs'
association said.
But the industry's traditional insurance operations pose
little threat to the wider economy or to the stability of the
financial system, the International Association of Insurance
Supervisors said in a report on Tuesday.
"There is little evidence that traditional insurance
generates or amplifies systemic risk within the financial system
or real economy," Peter Braumuller, chairman of the IAIS
financial stability committee, said.
"However, supervisors need to monitor very closely those
insurance activities that deviate from the traditional insurance
business model."
The IAIS report could reinforce insurers' efforts to win
exemption from capital controls aimed at preventing a re-run of
the 2008 crisis, when close interconnections between lenders
created a domino effect of bank failures, paralysing financial
markets and slashing economic growth.
The near-collapse in 2008 of AIG and reinsurer Swiss
Re has convinced some that the industry should be
subject to tighter controls alongside the banking sector, seen
as the primary culprit in that year's financial meltdown.
The IAIS said the biggest threat to stability from the
insurance sector lies in its involvement in innovative financial
products and services which tie it in more closely with banks
and other financial firms.
These include issuance of insurance-linked securities such
as catastrophe bonds, providing time deposit insurance, and
writing credit default swaps, a form of insurance against credit
losses.
AIG and Swiss Re's financial problems three years ago were
driven by heavy exposure to credit default swaps written by
specialised subsidiaries that operated apart from their
mainstream insurance divisions.
The IAIS said insurers have retreated from the credit
default swaps market, selling just $4 billion of the instruments
in 2010 compared with a high of $20.3 billion in 2003.
Mainstream insurers mostly survived the 2008 crisis in
better shape than banks because their customers pay premiums
upfront and are not able to withdraw their cash overnight, the
IAIS added.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)