LONDON Nov 15 Sponsors and dignitaries
attending the London Olympics next summer should take the train
rather than clogging up special traffic lanes, a local
politician said on Tuesday.
"Everyone understands athletes and officials should be able
to use Games Lanes," said Caroline Pidgeon, chair of the London
Assembly Transport Committee.
"But sponsors and VIPs; quite honestly some of them should
be using things like the short train journey from St Pancras,
which will be far more pleasant than driving all that way," she
added.
Pidgeon was referring to the high-speed Javelin service
which is designed to whisk thousands of sports fans from central
London to the Olympic Park in a few minutes.
Londoners are unhappy that parts of their crowded road
network will be reserved for athletes, officials, media and
sponsors during the Games in July and August.
(Reporting by Peter Myers, editing by Keith Weir)