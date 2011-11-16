Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ZLOTY

The zloty is trading within an acceptable range, but should be stronger based on its fundamentals, the deputy head of the central bank was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

EURO

Prime Minister Donald Tusk may announce that he will seek to enter the ERM-2 mechanism, a corridor to an eventual euro membership, during the government's new term, writes Gazeta Wyborcza, citing an unnamed source.

RATES

Poland's central bank will likely keep rates steady until the second half of next year because of the uncertain economic conditions, one of its rate setters said.

INFLATION

Poland's central bank should keep rates unchanged as long as uncertainly over economic growth and inflation remains domestically and globally, one of its rate setters told Reuters.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX