DUBAI Nov 16 International Investment
Group's (IIG) chief executive officer resigned just
two months after being appointed to the position and has been
replaced as acting CEO by board member Ghassan Al-Sultan, it
said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
Faisal Ahmed al-Baseiri took the helm of the troubled
Islamic investment firm in September.
"Ghassan Al-Sultan was given special authorisation to manage
the operations of the company until a new executive president
will be appointed," the statement said.
IIG, an Islamic investment firm, defaulted on two Islamic
bond, or sukuk, payments last year and appointed KPMG to carry
out an independent review of its business and make an assessment
of its financial position.
Kuwait's investment sector was hit hard by the global
financial crisis due to a sharp fall in real estate values which
led to massive erosion of their investment portfolios.
The country's Investment Dar (TIDK.KW) was the first company
in the region to default on a sukuk in May 2009.
