DEFICIT
Polish central bank chief Marek Belka expects Prime Minister
Tusk to lay out reforms on Friday aimed at curbing the budget
deficit to 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2012, he
told Polish public television.
MINUTES
Poland's central bank will release the minutes from the
November meeting. The bank left interest rates unchanged in
November. (1300)
INTERVENTIONS
Poland's central bank may have spent around one billion
euros on its two currency interventions in September to boost
the zloty, according to calculations by Parkiet based on the
bank's newly released data.
ZLOTY
Poland's state-owned BGK bank sold dollars on the spot
market in exchange for zlotys in the second such move on
Wednesday, three Warsaw-based foreign exchange dealers said.
WORLD BANK
Economic growth in central and eastern Europe will slow to
2.1 percent next year from 3.0 percent in 2011 as the region
continues to catch up with the richer members of the European
Union, the World Bank said.
