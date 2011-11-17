Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DEFICIT

Polish central bank chief Marek Belka expects Prime Minister Tusk to lay out reforms on Friday aimed at curbing the budget deficit to 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2012, he told Polish public television.

MINUTES

Poland's central bank will release the minutes from the November meeting. The bank left interest rates unchanged in November. (1300)

INTERVENTIONS

Poland's central bank may have spent around one billion euros on its two currency interventions in September to boost the zloty, according to calculations by Parkiet based on the bank's newly released data.

ZLOTY

Poland's state-owned BGK bank sold dollars on the spot market in exchange for zlotys in the second such move on Wednesday, three Warsaw-based foreign exchange dealers said.

WORLD BANK

Economic growth in central and eastern Europe will slow to 2.1 percent next year from 3.0 percent in 2011 as the region continues to catch up with the richer members of the European Union, the World Bank said.

