EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Prime Minister Mario Monti is expected to outline austerity measures aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained public finances on Thursday when he goes before the senate to seek a vote of confidence in his new government.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has handed deputy chief executive Marco Morelli the powers of CEO after Corrado Passera left the position due to his appointment as industry and infrastructure minister in Italy's new government.

Consultations between the bank's chairman and major shareholders are under way to find a permanent successor for Passera and a choice could be taken by Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources close to shareholders.

Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao is a possible external candidate to become Intesa CEO, who is rated highly by Intesa's Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

Passera has recommended the bank choose an internal candidate to succeed him such as Morelli, managing director Gaetano Micciche or finance director Carlo Messina, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced item. * Finanza&Mercati cited the names of former Intesa managing director Pietro Modiano and former UBI Banca top manager Giampiero Auletta Armenise.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority-owned by Fiat, will invest $1.7 billion to develop and build the next generation of its Jeep sport-utility vehicle to debut in 2013.

Fiat is ready to invest 500 million euros in its Grugliasco plant, near Turin, to produce a small Maserati model after a deal with trade unions, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing a union official.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer will be cleared in the first half of 2012 to operate in the non-life sector in China's Guandong region where it already offers life policies, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing a Generali official. * BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Mediobanca and other members of the underwriting consortium could end up with 5-10 percent of the rights not taken up in BPM's rights issue, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's communication regulator should decide on Thursday termination tariffs for mobile operators, a key issue for the sector, MF said in unsourced report

* FINMECCANICA

Kepler cut its price target on the defence and aerospace company's shares to 3 euros, from 4.2 euros.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

BENETTON

The clothing group withdraw an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday's the firm's latest shock campaign.

ASCOPIAVE

The regional utility's core earnings in the first nine months rose 36 percent to 70.5 million euros while net profits fell 19 percent to 19.5 million euros due to the energy tax introduced bt the government as part of austerity measures.

