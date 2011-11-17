LONDON Nov 17 European shares fell to a five-week low in choppy trade on Thursday as rising bond yields in the euro zone raised concerns the region's two-year debt crisis was deepening and could threaten the global economic recovery.

At 1214 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.7 percent at 953.76 points after falling as low as 950.94, the lowest since early October.

Spain's borrowing costs jumped to 14-year peaks at an auction of 10-year debt, while its 10-year bond yield premium over German benchmarks rose to its highest in the euro's history.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)