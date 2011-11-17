LONDON Nov 17 Brent crude tumbled
$3 to $108.88 a barrel on Thursday on worries that the European
debt crisis could spread to some of the region's largest
economies.
Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, said Italy faced a
serious emergency and that he could not imagine that the
European Union would survive if the euro zone failed. His
comments helped send oil to new intraday lows.
Earlier, oil slipped on 10-year bond sales by Spain and
France that left both countries with markedly higher borrowing
costs.
Madrid was forced to pay the highest borrowing costs since
1997, sending the euro lower, while Paris fared only slightly
better.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)