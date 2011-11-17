LONDON Nov 17 Brent crude tumbled $3 to $108.88 a barrel on Thursday on worries that the European debt crisis could spread to some of the region's largest economies.

Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, said Italy faced a serious emergency and that he could not imagine that the European Union would survive if the euro zone failed. His comments helped send oil to new intraday lows.

Earlier, oil slipped on 10-year bond sales by Spain and France that left both countries with markedly higher borrowing costs.

Madrid was forced to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997, sending the euro lower, while Paris fared only slightly better. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)